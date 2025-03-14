Chatteris man fined after falsely claiming £6,100 in council tax benefits

Philip Patten must repay the cash he falsely claimed after failing to declare he was living with a partner

A resident who failed to declare a change in circumstances and falsely claimed more than £6,100 in Council Tax benefits has been fined.

Philip Patten, 55, of Tern Gardens in Chatteris, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates Court on 4 March 2025 after pleading guilty to two charges of Council Tax fraud.

He admitted a charge of failing to declare he was living with a partner when making a claim for Council Tax Support and when making a claim for a 25 per cent Single Person Discount on his Council Tax account.

The court heard he was claiming the benefits on the basis he was a lone parent with two dependent children and receiving income from part-time employment. But he failed to declare he had married his partner, an adult receiving income from self-employment, and that she lived in his household.

Patten’s fraud amounted to an overpayment of £3,845.25 in Council Tax Support and £2,332.26 in Single Person Discount, which he must now repay.

The court ordered that he pay a fine of £392, £935 towards the prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £157.

Cllr Jan French, Cabinet member for Revenues and Benefits at Fenland District Council, said: “Ensuring that residents receive the support they need, while safeguarding public funds from those who attempt to abuse the system, is a priority for Fenland District Council.

“Fraudulent cases like this not only divert essential resources away from residents who rely on them the most, but it also puts unnecessary pressure on public services, leading to increased costs for everyone else.

“The team at ARP works diligently to pursue incidences of benefits fraud to bring fraudsters to justice and deter others from doing the same. While prosecution is always a last resort, firm action will be taken to ensure support remains available for those who are truly in need and to deter others from similar actions.”