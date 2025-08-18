Chatteris man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after 53-year-old killed in collision
Officers and paramedics were called to the A10, between Stretham and Chittering, at about 7.10am on Friday (15 August).
A Seat, Jaguar, Mini and lorry were all involved in the collision.
The driver of the Mini, a 53-year-old man from Littleport, Ely, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Mini was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.
Adam Bates, 23, of Juniper Drive in Chatteris, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (16 August) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 15 September.
Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website quoting op Hatton. Anyone without internet access should call 101.