Chatteris flat closed by police after residents hit out over anti-social behaviour
A flat in Chatteris has been closed by police following concerns around anti-social behaviour (ASB).
The full closure order was served on Flat 4 Compass House, Bridge Street, following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).
The order, which is in place until 14 January next year, states that the flat is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services, the property owner and their agents.
Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.
Sergeant Chris Arnold, from March’s NPT, said: “Our efforts to tackle the concerns raised to us by the community have been ongoing and further action needed to be taken.
“I hope this action shows those affected by the issues that we are listening to them and will continue to take action such as applying for court orders when needed.
“While the order is in place, we will monitor the address to check for compliance and deal with any breaches.”