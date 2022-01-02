Channel 4 documentary to focus on murder of Cambridgeshire baby boy

Kane Mitchell, Lucci Smith and Teddie Mitchell

Titled “Cold To The Touch” viewers of the popular Channel 4 programme 24 Hours in Police Custody will be taken behind the scenes of the investigation into the death of Teddie Mitchell, who suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull.

Kane Mitchell, 32, of no fixed address but formerly of St Neots, was found guilty of murder and in February was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum tariff of 18 years.

Teddie’s mother, Lucci Smith, 30, of Pattison Court, St Neots, was found guilty of neglect and handed a community order.

Police were alerted to the case after baby Teddie became unresponsive and was rushed to hospital on 1 November 2019. Despite efforts from medical staff, he passed away in hospital 11 days later.

Medical staff were concerned about how Teddie received his serious injuries and Mitchell and Smith were both arrested.

During the trial at Cambridge Crown Court, the jury heard how Teddie had suffered weeks of neglect and rough handling during his short life at the hands of Kane Mitchell, who isn’t his biological father.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, who led the investigation, said: “This was a tragic and terrible case in which an 11-week-old baby lost his life at the hands of a person who should have been there to protect him.

“Our year-long investigation found that Teddie had suffered multiple horrific injuries during his short life, which neither Mitchell or Smith could account for.

“Viewers will see the complexities and intricacies of such an emotive and tragic case.

“The show highlights that we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for such heinous crimes to justice, no matter what it takes.

“We hope it will encourage anyone with any concerns for a child’s welfare to come forward and report it to us without delay.”