CCTV images released as police try to trace man in connection with Peterborough burglary

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 15:04 BST
Burglary happened on June 16 in Kirkmeadow, Bretton

Peterborough Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary and vehicle interference on 16 June.

At about 7.30am, a man was seen trying to open several car doors in Kirkmeadow, Bretton. He then entered a property through the rear garden and stole electronics.

Anyone who recognises the man in these photos is asked to contact police on 101 or via web-chat quoting 35/43115/24

