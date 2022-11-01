Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a shoplifting of meat from a Tesco in Peterborough.Between 14 October and 28 October, meat worth about £100 was stolen in three thefts from Tesco Express, in Oundle Road, Woodston.Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the thefts should report it online though the force website with reference 35/78456/22: https://orlo.uk/gZsqY Anyone without internet access should call 101.