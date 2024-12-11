CCTV appeal launched after theft of £250 of vitamins from Holland and Barrett in Stamford

Theft happened last week

Lincolnshire police have launched an appeal after £250 of vitamins and supplements were stolen in Stamford.

The theft is said to have happened on December 3 at the Holland and Barrett store.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Can you help our Investigating officer identify the man in the image. This is in relation to a report of the theft of £250 worth of vitamins and nutritional supplements, from the Holland and Barrett store in Stamford, on 3 December.

Do you recognise this man?

“Anyone who can help with any information is asked to contact the Investigating Officer PC Collinson by email at [email protected] Please refer to incident 91 of 3 December.”