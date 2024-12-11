CCTV appeal launched after theft of £250 of vitamins from Holland and Barrett in Stamford

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Theft happened last week

Lincolnshire police have launched an appeal after £250 of vitamins and supplements were stolen in Stamford.

The theft is said to have happened on December 3 at the Holland and Barrett store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Can you help our Investigating officer identify the man in the image. This is in relation to a report of the theft of £250 worth of vitamins and nutritional supplements, from the Holland and Barrett store in Stamford, on 3 December.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man?

“Anyone who can help with any information is asked to contact the Investigating Officer PC Collinson by email at [email protected] Please refer to incident 91 of 3 December.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice