CCTV appeal launched after teenager stabbed in Aldermans Drive, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:29 BST
Police launch appeal following incident on August 8

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough which saw a teenager suffer serious injuries.

A man in his late teens was attacked in Aldermans Drive, at about 11.30pm on Thursday, 8 August.

Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/58134/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

