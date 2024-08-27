CCTV appeal launched after teenager stabbed in Aldermans Drive, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police launch appeal following incident on August 8

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough which saw a teenager suffer serious injuries.

A man in his late teens was attacked in Aldermans Drive, at about 11.30pm on Thursday, 8 August.

Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/58134/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.