CCTV appeal launched after steak, coffee, chocolate and cheese stolen from Peterborough Tesco
Hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen from shop
By Stephen Briggs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:37pm
Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of food and drink from a Peterborough shop.
Approximately £300 worth of steak, chocolate, cheese and coffee were stolen from the Tesco Express store on Stewartby Avenue between 10.37pm and 10.50pm on Saturday (25 February).
Anyone who recognises any of the men in the photos, is urged to contact police via the web chat service, or call 101.