Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a puppy was stolen earlier this week.

The theft happened on Tuesday (September 6) at about 12.20pm where an 8-week-old female Pug cross Pekingese puppy was stolen from a business premises in Pondwell Retail Park, Wisbech.

Today, Norfolk Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace in connection with the theft. Police have said they believe the woman has links to Nottinghamshire area.

The stolen dog and the woman police want to trace in connection with the theft

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have also released an image of the stolen dog, as they try to return the animal.

Earlier this week, police said a suspect left the scene in a silver Peugeot car.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police’s PC Felicity Stamp at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/69365/22.