News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

CCTV appeal launched after £250 of goods stolen from Yaxley service station

Police believe Ascona Broadway Service Station has been targeted more than once
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft from a service station in Yaxley.

About £250 worth of goods has been stolen from the Ascona Broadway Service Station, Broadway, around 17 July between 5.15pm and 8pm. But it is believed the station has been targeted more than once this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 35/54868/23.