CCTV appeal launched after £250 of goods stolen from Yaxley service station
Police believe Ascona Broadway Service Station has been targeted more than once
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft from a service station in Yaxley.
About £250 worth of goods has been stolen from the Ascona Broadway Service Station, Broadway, around 17 July between 5.15pm and 8pm. But it is believed the station has been targeted more than once this week.
Anyone who has any information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 35/54868/23.