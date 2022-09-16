Police have released images of two men they want to trace after clothes worth £2,000 were stolen from a branch of JD Sports in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said at about 5.30pm on Friday, 9 September, four men entered JD Sports, in Serpentine Green, Hampton, before running with the clothes in the direction of Hampton Hargate.

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to contact police via the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/65629/22.