CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 worth of clothes stolen from JD Sports in Peterborough

Theft happened in Serpentine Green in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:54 pm
Police have released images of two men they want to trace after clothes worth £2,000 were stolen from a branch of JD Sports in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said at about 5.30pm on Friday, 9 September, four men entered JD Sports, in Serpentine Green, Hampton, before running with the clothes in the direction of Hampton Hargate.

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to contact police via the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/65629/22.

Detectives want to trace these men in connection with the theft