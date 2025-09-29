CCTV appeal launched after Peterborough burglary

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a burglary in Peterborough.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace in connection with the incident that happened in Springfield Road on Wednesday, September 3.

The burglary took place at approximately 10am, and police said that cosmetics and clothing were taken. Anyone with any information, or who recognises the woman, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police online at https://orlo.uk/Report-Info_wPOpC quoting crime reference 35/66684/25. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.