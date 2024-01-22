CCTV appeal launched after men try to grab phone and damage VW Golf in Peterborough Asda car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery.

A man was parked in a Volkswagen Golf, in the Asda car park at Rivergate, at about 9.30pm on January 9, when two men demanded his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the victim refused and began to drive away, the two men grabbed hold of the driver’s door, causing damage to it.