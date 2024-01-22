News you can trust since 1948
CCTV appeal launched after men try to grab phone and damage VW Golf in Peterborough Asda car park

Police release images of two men
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery.

A man was parked in a Volkswagen Golf, in the Asda car park at Rivergate, at about 9.30pm on January 9, when two men demanded his phone.

When the victim refused and began to drive away, the two men grabbed hold of the driver’s door, causing damage to it.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/1968/24.