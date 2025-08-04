CCTV appeal launched after man suffers 'significant' head injury in Stamford assault
Lincolnshire Police have launched the appeal after the incident in Broad Street, Stamford at 3.15am on Saturday, August 2.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The victim was reportedly punched, causing him to fall and suffer a significant head injury. His injuries are being treated as GBH.
“We are now appealing for help to identify the man in the image as we believe he may have information that can help our investigation.
“The man in the image is described as a white male, approximately 6’3” tall, with a muscular build and a tanned complexion. He has heavily tattooed arms and tattoos around the base of his neck. His hair is medium-length and brown, and he has a short beard. He is believed to be in his mid-30s.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any relevant information—including CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area—please contact [email protected] and quote incident 25000452327 in the subject line.”