CCTV appeal launched after man suffers 'significant' head injury in Stamford assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after an assault in Stamford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have launched the appeal after the incident in Broad Street, Stamford at 3.15am on Saturday, August 2.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The victim was reportedly punched, causing him to fall and suffer a significant head injury. His injuries are being treated as GBH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now appealing for help to identify the man in the image as we believe he may have information that can help our investigation.

Police are appealing for help to trace this man

“The man in the image is described as a white male, approximately 6’3” tall, with a muscular build and a tanned complexion. He has heavily tattooed arms and tattoos around the base of his neck. His hair is medium-length and brown, and he has a short beard. He is believed to be in his mid-30s.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any relevant information—including CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area—please contact [email protected] and quote incident 25000452327 in the subject line.”