CCTV appeal launched after diesel worth thousands siphoned from vehicles in March

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after thousands of pounds worth of diesel was stolen from vehicles at a business in March.

Cambridgeshire police said that at about 11.30pm on Wednesday (1 February) thieves siphoned £2500 worth of fuel from vehicles in Whittlesey Road.

They also caused damage to some of the vehicles .

Do you recognise these men?

Detective Sergeant Richard Seston said: “This incident has had a significant financial impact on a local business. Not only was the fuel stolen, but the damage caused to some of the vehicles meant they were unable to be used while repairs took place.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises the people pictured in these images, or who has information regarding the thefts, to contact us.”

