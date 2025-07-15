CCTV appeal launched after cigarette thefts in Deeping

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace following cigarette thefts from stores in Deeping.

Lincolnshire Police said they received three separate reports of a man having asked to buy five packs of cigarettes on Wednesday 9 July. When the items have been placed on the counter the suspect has run out of the shop without paying.

The incidents are said to have happened in the Co-Op, Bourne Road in Morton, the Family Shopper, High Street in Market Deeping and the Marville Store, Crowston Way in Deeping St James

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have carried out numerous lines of enquiry, and we would like to speak with the man in the images below who we believe might have information to assist our inquiries.

“Do you recognise this man or have any information on these incidents? We would like to hear from you as you might hold vital information for our investigation.

“Please get in touch. You can do this in a number of ways:

“You can email PC Charlotte Thurston from our Response Investigation Team on [email protected]. Please refer to ‘Niche 25000401113 / 25000401091 / 25000401064’ in the subject line.

“You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”