CCTV appeal launched after attempted burglaries in Bretton
Police say there were two attempted break ins last week
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with attempted burglaries in Bretton.
It has been reported that a man tried to enter two homes in Manton, Bretton, between 4.10am and 4.30am on Friday, 21 August.
On one occasion he was disturbed by the occupant who was notified about movement via his video doorbell.
Detective Constable George Corney, who is investigating, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images and would also appeal to people in the Manton area to check video doorbell footage and report any other attempts to us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/60298/22.
Those without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.