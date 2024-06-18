CCTV appeal launched after 12-year-old boy attacked in attempted robbery in New Road, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:59 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 09:09 BST
Incident happened on May 2

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Peterborough.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was walking home from school along an alleyway next to Churchgate, off New Road, at about 3.25pm on Thursday, 2 May, when he was approached by two women.

He was hit, punched, kicked and pushed to the floor after refusing to hand over his mobile phone and school bag.

Police want to trace this woman

Cambridgeshire Police said that nothing was stolen in the robbery, and the victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the image should report it through the force website using reference 35/31127/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.