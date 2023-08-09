News you can trust since 1948
CCTV appeal following coffee and meat thefts from Hampton Centre

Do you recognise these three men?
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 9th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

Police have released images of three men they would like to speak to after £300-worth of items were stolen from a shop in Peterborough.

Thieves stole items including coffee and meat from the Co-op, in Eagle Way, Hampton Centre, on 9 July.

No other information has been shared by Cambridgeshire Police.

Anyone with information or who recognises any of the people pictured should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/51561/23. Alternatively, call 101.