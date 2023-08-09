CCTV appeal following coffee and meat thefts from Hampton Centre
Do you recognise these three men?
Police have released images of three men they would like to speak to after £300-worth of items were stolen from a shop in Peterborough.
Thieves stole items including coffee and meat from the Co-op, in Eagle Way, Hampton Centre, on 9 July.
No other information has been shared by Cambridgeshire Police.
Anyone with information or who recognises any of the people pictured should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/51561/23. Alternatively, call 101.