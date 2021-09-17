CCTV appeal after thief caught out by hidden CCTV camera
Police have released a video of a bike being stolen in Peterborough in a bid to identify the man responsible.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 6:18 am
The green Carrera bike was taken from a garage in Park Crescent, Eastfield, on 16 August at just before 5pm.
Officers are keen to identify who the man is and have urged anyone who has seen him or may know anything to pass on information to an operator via their web-chat quoting 35/56086/21. If you do not have access a computer, please dial 101.