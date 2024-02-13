News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

CCTV appeal after teenage boy robbed at knifepoint at Peterborough bus station

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with robbery
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of two youths they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

At about 3.30pm on 17 January, a 16-year-old boy was approached in Peterborough bus station by seven youths and several valuable items were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five teenagers have already been arrested and released on bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/3906/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.