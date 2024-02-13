CCTV appeal after teenage boy robbed at knifepoint at Peterborough bus station
Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with robbery
Police have released CCTV images of two youths they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.
At about 3.30pm on 17 January, a 16-year-old boy was approached in Peterborough bus station by seven youths and several valuable items were stolen.
Five teenagers have already been arrested and released on bail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/3906/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.