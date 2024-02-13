CCTV appeal after teenage boy robbed at knifepoint at Peterborough bus station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released CCTV images of two youths they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

At about 3.30pm on 17 January, a 16-year-old boy was approached in Peterborough bus station by seven youths and several valuable items were stolen.

Five teenagers have already been arrested and released on bail.