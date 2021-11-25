CCTV appeal after man seriously injured in assault at Peterborough kebab shop

The victim, a man in his 20s, was with his girlfriend at Ali’s Kebabs, in Fitzwilliam Street, at about 1.30am on November 7, when he was a punched in the face from behind.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries and could have lasting damage to his sight in one eye.

PC Jon Coupland said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there at the time or recognises the men in these images.”

Police have issued CCTV images of men they want to trace

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/76547/21 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

