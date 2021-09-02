CCTV appeal after man headbutted multiple times in Peterborough street

At about 1am on August 14 a man in his 20s was headbutted multiple times and punched in Broadway, Peterborough.

The victim was helped by members of the public and was taken to hospital, where he needed stitches to his mouth and underwent surgery on his nose.

PC Matt Davis said: “This was a serious and unprovoked assault.

Do you recognise this man?

“We’re appealing to the man in the CCTV image, or anyone who knows his identity, to contact us.”