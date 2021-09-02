CCTV appeal after man headbutted multiple times in Peterborough street
Peterborough police have launched a CCTV appeal following an unprovoked assault in the city.
At about 1am on August 14 a man in his 20s was headbutted multiple times and punched in Broadway, Peterborough.
The victim was helped by members of the public and was taken to hospital, where he needed stitches to his mouth and underwent surgery on his nose.
PC Matt Davis said: “This was a serious and unprovoked assault.
“We’re appealing to the man in the CCTV image, or anyone who knows his identity, to contact us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/54163/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.