CCTV appeal after man has knife held to throat in Peterborough robbery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a terrifying robbery in Peterborough.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that a man, aged in his 40s, was attacked by two men in Century Square, Millfield, at about 5.30am on Saturday, 30 September.
The two attackers were part of a group of five.
A knife was held to his throat and he was hit in the head numerous times. A black watch, black Samsung mobile phone, a bank card, insurance card and nine packets of cigarettes were stolen.
The police spokesperson said that victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone who can identify the people or has information should report it through the force website using reference 35/73271/23.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.