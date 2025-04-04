CCTV appeal after Audi and Mercedes are set on fire in Peterborough
Cambridgeshire Police Police has issued an appeal for information after two cars were set on fire in Peterborough.
The cars, an Audi and a Mercedes parked outside a home in Oxney Road, were deliberately set alight during the early hours of Thursday (April 3).
A man has been pictured on CCTV pouring fuel onto the vehicles before setting fire to them.
He arrived at the scene on an e-scooter at just after 12.30am and was wearing a dark blue rucksack and blue jacket. There may be damage to one sleeve of this jacket as a result of the fires.
An arson investigation has been launched and anyone with any information, including relevant dash cam or doorbell footage, is urged to submit this to police online quoting crime reference 35/23636/25 and using this web page, or call 101.