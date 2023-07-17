News you can trust since 1948
CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Broadway, Peterborough

Attempted burglary happened on morning of July 1
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

Police have released the images of two men they want to trace following an attempted burglary at flats in Peterborough city centre.

Officers said that attempts were made to open a flat door in the Bayard Apartments, Broadway, at about 6.30am on Saturday 1 July.

Anyone who believes they recognise the two men, or has any information about the offence, is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either using their webchat service, or by calling 101 quoting reference number 35/49238/23