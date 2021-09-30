CCTV appeal after assault outside pub

The assault happened at just after midnight on 28 August outside the Hare and Hounds pub on North Brink, Wisbech.

A member of security staff was hit in the head twice, leaving him with serious injuries. Another man, who left the scene and has not been traced, was also assaulted during the incident.

If you recognise the men in these photos or have any information about the assault, contact police via their web-chat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/58127/21.

Do you recognise these men?