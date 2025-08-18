Cars seized following breach of protection order at car cruising hotspot

Police in Peterborough have seized a car following a breath of a Public Spaces Protection Order.

In July, a three-year order, which aimed to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road, was put in place. The area has gained a reputation as a hotspot for unauthorised car meets and car cruising events.

The car park is located near numerous residential buildings, with the people living nearby impacted by persistent noise, smoke and odours as well as littering when the events take place.

A PSPO includes conditions which anyone caught breaching can face fines of up to £1,000 or Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

The car seized by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

On Friday (August 18), neighbourhood police officers seized an orange Seat following a breach of the order.

The driver was seen performing burnouts with two other vehicles in the car park at around 5:45pm on Thursday evening (August 14).

Officers also issued two further tickets to concerning breaching the order. His vehicle was also seized as he had previously been issued a warning under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act, and this amounted to a second Section 59 warning. A second car was also issued a PSPO ticket.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The order was put in place following persistent problems with anti-social driving in the area. We're working with partners concerning the issue and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“You can learn more about anti-social vehicle use, and how to report your concerns, on our website.”