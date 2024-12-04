Car trader from Peterborough to be sentenced following Trading Standards prosecution

Car buyers complained the vehicles developed faults soon after purchase

A Peterborough car trader is due to be sentenced next month after admitting breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Shaffarat Parvez, 36, of Cromwell Road, recently pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order at Cambridge Crown Court in a prosecution by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Parvez traded under multiple names including Carzona and Haxton Car Group, operating from Fengate in Peterborough.

“The Court originally imposed the Criminal Behaviour Order in 2020 following a successful prosecution by Trading Standards for offences committed in the running of his used car businesses. It required him to comply with the Consumer Rights Act 2015 in relation to customers’ requests for refunds, repairs and rejection of goods sold.

“Despite the Criminal Behaviour Order, complaints from the public continued, with vehicles developing faults soon after purchase, and difficulties getting redress when seeking repairs or refunds. As a result, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards brought this subsequent prosecution. Parvez is due to be sentenced on Tuesday 14 January 2025.”

Councillor Alison Jones, the authority’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, commented: “This prosecution sends a strong message to the car sector that they cannot ride rough-shod over consumer rights in Peterborough. For many people, the purchase of a car is the biggest financial outlay they ever make, and it is imperative that appropriate redress is provided when the customer is entitled to it by law.

“I would like to thank officers from our Trading Standards team for their efforts in this successful prosecution. They are fully committed to protecting the general public and ensuring that businesses in Peterborough are operating within the law. When they find evidence to the contrary, they will look to take appropriate action.”

Peter Gell, Head of Regulatory Services for Peterborough City Council, said: “We are lucky enough to have some very reputable car traders in Peterborough and I would urge all residents to do their research when it comes to finding a car trader they can trust. The Citizens Advice Consumer Service offers some great advice on what to look for.

“If you are having issued with a car trader contact our advice partner, Citizens Advice Consumer Service for free, impartial advice on 0808 2231133.”