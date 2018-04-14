Car bomb threat at Peterborough prison leads to lockdown for several hours

A bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax led to Peterborough Prison being cordoned off for several hours last night.

An extensive cordon surrounded he entire prison on Friday evening, April 13.

Bomb disposal teams working at Peterborough Prison. Photo: Terry Harris

The prison female was cordoned off as bomb squad personel surrounded a silver VW Golf parked at the prison.

A spokesperson for Sodexo Justice Services - who run Peterborough Prison - later confirmed the area was safe:

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we received a bomb threat in relation to a car in the car park.

"We immediately notified the police and the relevant personnel carried out a thorough investigation and have confirmed that the information we received was untrue.

"We took the appropriate precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all users of the car park."

