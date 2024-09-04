Cannabis worth £360,000 found at property on Cambridgeshire High Street
Cannabis plants worth more than £360k have been seized by police in Warboys.
Acting on information received from a member of the public, officers visited a property in High Street, Warboys, last week, where they found around 300 plants of varying sizes.
Two men, Denis Zani, 39 and Leonard Allka, 42, both of no fixed address, were found nearby and arrested.
They have both since been charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.
PC Ross Spalthoff, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thanks to information from the public, this illegal drug will no longer reach the streets.
“With the help of local residents we will continue to tackle and dismantle cannabis factories and make clear to criminal groups that our county is a hostile environment for them in which their trade is neither welcome or tolerated.”
There are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:
Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night
Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside
Bright lights in rooms throughout the night
Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator
A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans
An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost
Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact police online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.