Cannabis worth £360,000 found at property on Cambridgeshire High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people charged in connection with discovery

Cannabis plants worth more than £360k have been seized by police in Warboys.

Acting on information received from a member of the public, officers visited a property in High Street, Warboys, last week, where they found around 300 plants of varying sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, Denis Zani, 39 and Leonard Allka, 42, both of no fixed address, were found nearby and arrested.

Some of the drugs found

They have both since been charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

PC Ross Spalthoff, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thanks to information from the public, this illegal drug will no longer reach the streets.

“With the help of local residents we will continue to tackle and dismantle cannabis factories and make clear to criminal groups that our county is a hostile environment for them in which their trade is neither welcome or tolerated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact police online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.