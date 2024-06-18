Cannabis, £10,000 cash and thousands of cigarettes seized in raids at seven properties in Peterborough

An operation to tackle drug supply and organised crime saw police raid seven properties in central Peterborough this morning (Tuesday).

Raids were carried out as part of a joint operation between the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Cambridgeshire police, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), immigration services and Peterborough City Council.

The warrants covered three shops and their adjoining residential properties in London Road and two in Lincoln Road, as well as a residential property in Chaucer Road.

The Peterborough Telegraph saw officers at The Golden Restaurant and the neighbouring Romanian Grocery Store on Lincoln Road as part of the operation this morning.

Officers were seen removing items in plastic bags.

In total, £10,000 in cash, 3.5kg of cannabis worth about £48,000, and 73kg of suspected illicit tobacco and more than 22,000 suspected illicit cigarettes were seized across the seven properties.

A man in his 40s was arrested in Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The enforcement activity forms part of ‘Alliance’ – a local ‘Clear Hold Build’ initiative to regenerate and revitalise an area in Millfield.

