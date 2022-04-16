A cannabis grower who hid from police in a loft as he heard them trying to force entry has been jailed.

Albert Mica, 37, was found amongst cannabis plants in the loft of his home in London Road, Fletton, Peterborough, on 14 March.

The Neighbourhood Support Team had attempted to get in by forcing the front door, but it was barricaded.

However, officers entered through a rear door and searched the house, where the lights were on, but it appeared nobody was home.

Officers went up into the loft where they came across Mica hiding amongst cannabis plants – of which there were 242 in total throughout the house.

Mica was arrested and later charged with producing cannabis, which he admitted at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (12 April) and was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison.

Detective Constable Edyta Nightingale, who investigated, said: “This is another example of the work we are doing to disrupt organised crime groups operating in our city.

Some of the cannabis found by officers