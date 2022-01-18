Cannabis ‘gardener; jailed after cannabis factory found at Peterborough home

The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at 24-year-old Marinel Cela’s home in Mayor’s Walk on 22 November after receiving information about a suspected cannabis factory at the house.

Inside, they found 262 cannabis plants in varying stages of growth, worth up to about £220,000.

They also found the electricity supply had been bypassed.

Cela was arrested and later charged with producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday 5 January where he admitted the charges, claiming he was merely a ‘gardener’ of the crops, and was sentenced to 255 days in prison.

PC Louise Ashworth, who investigated, said: “Drugs destroy lives and cause misery for our communities, and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring people to justice who deal or produce them.

“The properties where cannabis production occurs are often in a poor condition, have overloaded electrical sockets and can increase the risk of a fire, so please report any concerns around properties you believe may be a cannabis factory, this information could save lives.

“Signs include blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing, use or production can report to police online at https://bit.ly/3nHik2Y.

1. Cannabis factory found at Mayor's Walk A total of 262 cannabis plants in varying stages of growth, worth up to about £220,000 were found at the home. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

