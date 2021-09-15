Cannabis farmer jailed after being found hiding in loft in Peterborough

The cannabis factory found in Church Drive, Orton Waterville.

Gazmend Bori, 34, was arrested by police on August 9 after they carried out a warrant at a house in Church Drive, Orton Waterville, Peterborough.

They found a total of 77 cannabis plants in the two-bedroom property with a street value of up to £64,580.

Bori, of no fixed address, was found in the corner of the loft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cannabis factory found in Church Drive, Orton Waterville.

In his interview, he told officers he was offered work to water the cannabis plants for £200 a day.

Bori later admitted producing cannabis and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (13 September) where he was handed seven months and two weeks in prison.

PC Josh Wright, who investigated, said: “This successful warrant allowed us to seize a large amount of cannabis and stop it from being sold on the streets.

“Bori thought he could hide but he was found and brought to justice. Drugs cause misery in our communities and can be the catalyst for more serious crimes and violence.

“We rely on people in our communities being our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere. If something doesn’t seem quite right it more than likely isn’t, so please report it to us.

“We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation.”