Cannabis factory worth over £400,000 discovered near Peterborough after routine British Gas checks

Workers carrying out at inspection at the property in North Bank in Wisbech called Police officers after suspecting that a cannabis factory was inside.

Their suspicions turned out to be correct and officers found 492 cannabis plants inside, worth in the region of £413,000.

The factory was dismantled and two men have been arrested and remain in custody.

Fenland Police have encouraged people with concerns or information about the production, dealing or use of drugs, you can report it online at https://bit.ly/3dtamVO.

