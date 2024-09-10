Emma Reedman was more than three times the limit when she was arrested by police

A woman has been caught driving more than three times the limit – and with no front tyre.

A member of the public called police to report a silver Volkswagen Golf being driven erratically on Hartford Road in Huntingdon on the evening of 20 October last year.

The vehicle was followed to Stokes Drive in Godmanchester where police caught up with the driver, 53-year-old Emma Reedman and discovered she had been driving without her front wheel.

The missing wheel

Reedman, of Stokes Drive, was taken into custody where she provided an evidential breath sample of 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 110ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In interview Reedman claimed she drank once she arrived home, however a forensic toxicologist confirmed her reading would’ve been much lower had that been the case.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (5 September), Reedman was disqualified from driving for three years and four months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

PC Alan Stanford, from the Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Thanks to a member of the public, another drink driver has been taken off our roads.

“People like Reedman, who chose to get behind the wheel of a car while over the limit, are putting other road users lives at risk, not to mention their own.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary operates a confidential, 24/7 hotline to report suspected drink or drug drivers on 0800 032 0845.