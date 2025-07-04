Cambridgeshire to get 30 extra police officers and seven PCSOs to boost community safety

Cambridgeshire will see an extra 30 ‘bobbies on the beat’ over the next year – thanks to a Government initiative to create safer streets.

Along with the new front-line officers, Cambridgeshire Constabulary will also now recruit seven new PCSOs and 13 Specials.

The move forms part of the Government’s wider Safer Streets mission, which will see an additional 3,000 officers deployed into neighbourhood roles nationwide within the next 12 months.

Cambs Police is also said to be making “significant progress” in delivering on the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, putting community safety and local accountability at the forefront of policing efforts.

Police conducting foot patrols in Peterborough City Centre.

A force spokesperson explained: “Residents in every neighbourhood across Cambridgeshire now have a named police officer dedicated to their area. These officers serve as the first point of contact for local policing matters and are committed to building lasting relationships with residents and community groups.

“In addition, neighbourhood officers will now respond to public enquiries relating to local concerns – such as anti-social behaviour – within 72 hours. This new standard of response aims to improve trust, transparency, and effectiveness in dealing with the issues that matter most to residents.”

The force now has a dedicated anti-social behaviour lead who will develop a county-wide plan and work alongside each of the neighbourhood areas to develop multi-agency anti-social behaviour plans to directly address community concerns.

Head of local policing, Chief Superintendent Neil Billany, said: “This is a big step forward in enhancing visible, responsive policing at the heart of our neighbourhoods. People want to know who their local officers are, how to contact them, and that their concerns will be acted upon swiftly. We’re making that happen.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, added: “From the many conversations I have had with members of the public over the last few years, I know that increased police visibility and communication is something people want to see. That is why I have continued to support the Chief Constable to ensure our record number of police officers are visible and accessible.

“I will continue to work with the Chief Constable and other partners to make sure local concerns are addressed.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee also brings in new training for police officers and standards for professional excellence, to ensure that neighbourhood policing is developed as a specialist capability. The training covers themes including problem solving, community engagement and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Residents can find details of their named officer and how to get in touch at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/area/your-area/