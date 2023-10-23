Cambridgeshire Post Office robbery linked to fatal collision
Police are investigating a robbery followed by a fatal road collision in Manea yesterday evening (22 October) .
Officers were called at about 7.15pm with reports of an armed robbery at Manea Post Office, in Park Road.
At 7.30pm, officers were alerted by ambulance crews to a car in a water-filled ditch in Byall Fen Drove, Manea.
Road policing officers found a man dead in the silver Ford Focus.
A 25-year-old man was discovered uninjured close by and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink and drug driving. He remains in custody.
Officers are linking the vehicle in the ditch with the robbery and investigations continue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, should contact the road policing unit via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident 457 of 22 October.