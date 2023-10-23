News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Cambridgeshire Post Office robbery linked to fatal collision

Robbery happened on Sunday evening
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a robbery followed by a fatal road collision in Manea yesterday evening (22 October) .

Officers were called at about 7.15pm with reports of an armed robbery at Manea Post Office, in Park Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 7.30pm, officers were alerted by ambulance crews to a car in a water-filled ditch in Byall Fen Drove, Manea.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

Road policing officers found a man dead in the silver Ford Focus.

A 25-year-old man was discovered uninjured close by and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink and drug driving. He remains in custody.

Officers are linking the vehicle in the ditch with the robbery and investigations continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, should contact the road policing unit via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident 457 of 22 October.