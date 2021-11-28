Cambridgeshire Police welcome newest police dog to the force

Cambridgeshire Police have welcomed their newest canine detective to the force.

By Ben Jones
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:44 am
PD Clifford.

On Thursday (November 25), PD Cliford passed his initial course and will be joining the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit on active duty.

Cambs Police tweeted: “He’s not quite a big red dog (instead golden!) but meet PD Clifford, our newest BCH Police Dogs member.

“He passed his initial course yesterday. Remember Dee Dee? She also passed re-handling and will carry on helping towards a Safer Cambs #TheNoseKnows.”

PD Dee Dee.
