Cambridgeshire Police welcome newest police dog to the force
Cambridgeshire Police have welcomed their newest canine detective to the force.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:44 am
On Thursday (November 25), PD Cliford passed his initial course and will be joining the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit on active duty.
Cambs Police tweeted: “He’s not quite a big red dog (instead golden!) but meet PD Clifford, our newest BCH Police Dogs member.
“He passed his initial course yesterday. Remember Dee Dee? She also passed re-handling and will carry on helping towards a Safer Cambs #TheNoseKnows.”