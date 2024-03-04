Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer in Cambridgeshire is to face a misconduct hearing after allegedly sending ‘offensive’ messages to another officer.

The officer, who has not been named at this stage of the proceedings. is alleged to have sent messages described as racist, sexist and of an offensive nature to another officer on April 28, 2023.

The misconduct hearing into the matter will take place at the force’s headquarters in Huntingdon on Wednesday March 6 at 1:30pm.