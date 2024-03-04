Cambridgeshire Police officer facing misconduct hearing over alleged 'racist' and 'sexist' messages
A police officer in Cambridgeshire is to face a misconduct hearing after allegedly sending ‘offensive’ messages to another officer.
The officer, who has not been named at this stage of the proceedings. is alleged to have sent messages described as racist, sexist and of an offensive nature to another officer on April 28, 2023.
The misconduct hearing into the matter will take place at the force’s headquarters in Huntingdon on Wednesday March 6 at 1:30pm.
The hearing is to be held in public but those intending to observe must register their interest by emailing publichearings@beds.police.uk.