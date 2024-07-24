Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officer has since been bailed after being arrested last week

A Cambridgeshire Police officer who has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual offences, including rape has not been suspended by the force.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the alleged offences relate to one adult complainant, and a spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police, who are investigating, have said he was arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual offences, including rape.

The officer, who has not been named, was arrested last week and has since been bailed.

