Cambridgeshire Police officer arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual offences including rape has not been suspended by force
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Cambridgeshire Police officer who has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual offences, including rape has not been suspended by the force.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the alleged offences relate to one adult complainant, and a spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police, who are investigating, have said he was arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual offences, including rape.
The officer, who has not been named, was arrested last week and has since been bailed.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police confirmed the officer had not been suspended, and said: “A Cambridgeshire officer was arrested on suspicion of rape by Bedfordshire Police on 15 July and has been released on bail while an investigation takes place. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”