Cambridgeshire Police launch scheme to help people with communication difficulties

Cambridgeshire is among a handful of forces nationwide to implement the Pegasus scheme, which is free-to-join for residents.

It allows police officers and call handlers to quickly find members’ personal details and how they prefer to communicate.

Through Pegasus, information which was previously difficult to provide in tough situations can be accessed immediately, meaning call takers can skip to why they need police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police news

Each member is given a unique PIN on a card and key fob, and has their name, address and communication preference held on a secure database, which, with their consent, can be shared with other emergency services.

PC Tiff Lane, Action Against Hate co-ordinator, said: “When a member contacts police, either online, in person or by phone, they simply need to say ‘Pegasus’ and quote their unique PIN.

“This will allow the officer or call handler to quickly find out how they can effectively communicate with them.

“As a force we remain committed to providing the best and most inclusive service possible.

“Pegasus aims to improve confidence and build better relationships between those with disabilities and police by removing any communication barriers, allowing us to provide the best support possible.”