Cambridgeshire police launch campaign to reduce pressure on call takers

Cambridgeshire police has launched a campaign to encourage the public to use online services in a bid to reduce pressure on call takers.

Last year the force’s Demand Hub received more than 250,000 non-emergency calls, many of which could have been resolved using online services.

During a week-long survey, which looked at the demand facing the force, 234 non-emergency calls were redirected to online services, taking roughly two hours for call takers to deal with.

Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, head of demand, said: “A lot of our non-emergency calls could be resolved using the wealth of services available on our website.

“While I want to emphasise that we are always here to help, I’m urging the public to consider if they should be ‘online or on the line’.”

As part of the campaign, the force will take to social media to shine a light on the array of services available on its website including live web chat, forms to report crimes, intelligence and events and information on a variety of subjects.

Det Supt Branston said: “Despite more ways than ever to contact police our phone lines are under constant pressure.

“I appreciate some may not have internet access or be confident online but to those who are I’d ask them to consider whether they could ask their question online.