Cambridgeshire paedophile who suggested taking '13-year-old girl' to Anne Summers jailed

A paedophile sent pictures of his dog to what he thought was a teenage girl in an effort to groom her.

Scott Burke, 37, began contacting the child, who was in fact a police officer, on social media in November 2021.

Now Burke has been jailed at Peterborough Crown Court.

Scott Burke

The court heard how Burke quickly sexualised the conversations with the “13-year-old girl” and sent her a picture of his penis. He also sent a photo of him with his dog.

During conversations over a two-week period Burke repeatedly discussed sex and a desire to meet, claiming he had booked a hotel room for them and suggesting he would take her to Ann Summers.

When Burke was arrested he claimed he had been hacked.

However, he went on to admit attempting to arrange sexual activity with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

On Friday (9 February) at Peterborough Crown Court, Burke, of Leverington Common, Leverington, Wisbech, was jailed for two years and six months.

DC Lisa Marston said: “Burke wholeheartedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl. His predatory behaviour was incredibly manipulative towards what he thought was a young girl.