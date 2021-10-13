Cambridgeshire man who raped and abused children jailed for 14 years

Ventislav Torodov, (57), was arrested on 1 April after allegations were made that he had raped a boy the previous month.

Officers from specialised teams began an investigation which led to them uncovering the sexual abuse of two further victim, both young girls.

Todorov, from Wisbech, admitted two counts of rape, assault by touching and sexual activity with a girl at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 June.

Ventislav Torodov

Last Thursday (7 October) he was jailed for 14 years, placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Cambridge Crown court.

DC Les Ellmer said: “The victims showed enormous courage during this ordeal. The initial report sparked the investigation and uncovered further abuse. It has been a very difficult time for them all.