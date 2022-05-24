A man from Cambridgeshire has been seriously injured after the car he was driving was involved in a road traffic collision on the A47 following a police pursuit yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 23).

Officers from Norfolk Police had cause to pursue a vehicle that had failed to stop for officers on the A47 between Dereham and Swaffham at about 4.25pm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the vehicle then left the road at Little Fransham, located between Norwich and King’s Lynn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on the A47 yesterday

The police spokesman confirmed that the driver, a man in his 40s from Cambridgeshire, was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed between Wendling and Necton following the collision.