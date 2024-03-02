Cambridgeshire man jailed after dealing drugs to pay for Rolex watch and designer clothes
A man who dealt drugs across Cambridgeshire to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself has been jailed.
Daniel Worrall initially came to the attention of police after taking out 12 car insurance policies between March and November last year using fake names and failing to disclose his criminal convictions.
He was arrested on 21 December in Marley Avenue, Cambridge, where officers discovered he was carrying a mobile phone with messages linking him to dealing class A and B drugs across the county as well as almost £2,000 in cash.
Officers also searched a flat he had keys to in Valiant Lane where high value items including a Rolex watch and designer clothes and shoes worth more than £20,000 were discovered. More than £5,000 in cash was also found.
At Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday (23 February), Worrall, 25, of Percy Green Place, Huntingdon, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and acquiring criminal property. He also pleaded guilty to 12 counts of making false statements.
Detective Sergeant Rob Goodman, who investigated, said: “Worrall was living a lifestyle his unemployment suggested was not possible. That combined with the cash and messages discovered on his mobile phone evidenced he was dealing class A and B drugs across Cambridge for some time.
“Drug dealing is not a glamorous lifestyle and could land anyone who chooses to get involved a lengthy prison sentence.”