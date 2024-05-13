Cambridgeshire man charged with causing death of pedestrian by 'careless driving' and 'whilst unfit through alcohol'
A man has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian following an incident on Friday (May 10).
Marcin Pilarski, 33, of West Street, Chatteris, was arrested after the man in his 20s was struck in Oil Mills Road, between Pondersbridge and Ramsey Mereside, at about 11pm.
He has been charged with causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as well as anyone who saw a man walking along Oil Mills Road prior to the collision.
Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Astra after the collision.
Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it should report it through the force website using reference 35/NT/13906/24.